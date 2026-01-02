 Navi Mumbai Crime: Vashi Railway Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Man For Brutal Knife Attack On Local Train Commuter
Navi Mumbai Crime: Vashi Railway Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Man For Brutal Knife Attack On Local Train Commuter

Vashi Railway Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Tamil Nadu for a brutal knife attack on a commuter inside a Panvel–CSMT local train near Vashi station. The accused was traced to Cuddalore after a four-day manhunt and is now in police custody.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Vashi Railway Police arrest a Tamil Nadu man for a brutal knife attack on a local train commuter in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 02: Vashi Railway Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tamil Nadu in connection with a brutal knife attack on a commuter inside a local train, ending a four-day manhunt.

The accused, Rajesh Rajagam Arundhivihar alias Rajesh Rajanagam Arundhathiyar, was traced and arrested from his relative’s house in Cuddalore district, police said.

Knife attack inside Panvel–CSMT local

The incident occurred on December 23 when the victim, Siraj Abdullah Sheikh (24), a resident of Mankhurd, was travelling by a Panvel–CSMT local train. Near Vashi railway station, the accused allegedly attacked Sheikh with a sharp knife, inflicting multiple blows and leaving him critically injured. Sheikh was rushed to the Vashi Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Case registered, accused traced to Tamil Nadu

Following the attack, the accused fled, prompting Vashi Railway Police to register a case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. During the investigation, technical analysis revealed that the accused was hiding in Tamil Nadu.

Special team arrests accused in Cuddalore

Acting swiftly, a special police team was dispatched and arrested him on December 27 from the Ambedkar Nagar area in Omangalam, Virudhachalam taluka of Cuddalore district. After completing local legal formalities, the accused was brought to Mumbai and produced before the court.

Old dispute cited as motive

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he attacked Sheikh with the intention to kill due to an old dispute. He is currently in police custody and further investigation is underway.

Police credit coordinated action

“The accused had absconded after the attack, but due to prompt technical investigation and coordinated action, our team successfully tracked and arrested him from Tamil Nadu,” said a senior police officer.

Operation conducted under senior officers’ guidance

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pragna Jedge and Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilima Kulkarni, and executed by Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre and his investigation team of Vashi Railway Police.

