Navi Mumbai Crime: APMC Police Arrest ‘Fake Journalist’ For Extortion Racket Using Social Media Threats

APMC Police arrest Parmeshwar Prakash Singh alias Monu for allegedly running an extortion racket by threatening traders through defamatory social media posts | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 01: The APMC Police have arrested a notorious criminal who allegedly ran an extortion racket by threatening traders and small vendors with defamatory posts on social media. The accused has been identified as Parmeshwar Prakash Singh (31), alias Monu, who has a long criminal history, police said.

Fake ‘NMT News’ handle used to threaten traders

According to police, Singh operated a social media account under the name ‘NMT News’, through which he posted content targeting traders, hawkers and food vendors in the APMC market, suggesting that administrative action should be taken against their businesses.

He would then approach the same business owners and demand monthly extortion payments in exchange for not filing complaints or publishing further posts.

Extortion extended beyond APMC market

Police said Singh extended this modus operandi beyond APMC to other parts of the city and extorted money from several businessmen. In some cases, his brother was also allegedly found to be involved in the racket.

Multiple victims come forward

In one instance, Singh allegedly extorted Rs 2.44 lakh from a puri-bhaji vendor, while in another case, he allegedly threatened a roadside stall owner and collected Rs 30,000.

After one of the victims approached the police, the accused reportedly began threatening the complainant and other witnesses. He also tried to pressure the police by falsely portraying himself as a journalist.

Accused arrested despite threats and pressure tactics

Despite these attempts, the APMC Police arrested Singh on Tuesday night.

“The accused was misusing social media and a fake journalist identity to create fear among small traders and extort money. Considering his growing terror and criminal activities, a dedicated team was formed and he was arrested,” said an official from the APMC police station.

Operation conducted under senior officers’ guidance

The action was taken under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane, with a team led by Senior Inspector Ajay Shinde and Assistant Inspector Nilesh Patil.

Criminal history and false identity revealed

Police further revealed that Singh has a criminal background in Uttar Pradesh, where multiple cases are registered against him. Interestingly, while claiming to be a journalist in Navi Mumbai, Singh had earlier submitted a written statement in a Mirzapur court declaring himself a daily wage labourer working under a contractor, police said.

Also Watch:

Probe underway into wider criminal links

After arriving in Navi Mumbai, he allegedly created a fake journalist identity and attempted to establish influence by claiming links with certain police personnel. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether Singh is involved in other extortion or criminal cases, APMC Police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/