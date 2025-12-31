Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 3 Overseas Job Fraud Rackets In CBD Belapur, 154 Passports Seized, 8 Arrested | Representative photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 31: The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch has busted an overseas job fraud racket by raiding three bogus HR and manpower supply companies in CBD Belapur that were allegedly cheating unemployed youth by luring them with foreign job offers without possessing the mandatory licence from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During the coordinated operation, police seized 154 passports and arrested eight persons.

MEA Tip-Off Leads to Coordinated Raids

The action followed a tip-off received by MEA official Rajeshkumar, who alerted the Navi Mumbai Police after learning that several offices in CBD Belapur were illegally collecting money from job aspirants and falsely promising employment abroad despite lacking the required MEA authorisation.

Acting on the information, Crime Branch Unit-2, under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil, formed three teams and conducted simultaneous raids on December 26.

Three Bogus Firms Raided Across CBD Belapur

Police raided HR Global at Vishnu Complex in Sector 15, Vision Arabia HR Solution at Hilton Centre in Sector 11, and Bright Tech Marine Services at Sai Chambers.

During the searches, officers recovered 136 passports from HR Global, 18 passports from Bright Tech Marine Services, and several important documents from Vision Arabia HR Solution.

Operating Without MEA Licence, Candidates Illegally Charged

Investigations revealed that the owners and staff of all three firms were operating without the mandatory MEA licence and were illegally charging candidates while making false promises of overseas employment.

Case Registered Under BNS and Emigration Act

Accordingly, the Crime Branch registered a case at CBD Police Station under Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 10 and 24 of the Emigration Act, 1983.

The arrested accused include Rochak Joshi (30), Sachin Sathale (45), Amit Kadam (41), Devidas Dhangar (38), Sagar Chorat (33) and three others.

Police Say Large Number of Victims Suspected

“The accused were running fake recruitment operations and collecting passports and money from candidates without any legal authority to send Indian citizens abroad for employment. We have seized a large number of passports and documents, and further investigation is underway to identify more victims,” said Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil.

Citizens Urged to Verify MEA Licence

Police said the exact number of people cheated by the racket is yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to trace victims of the fraud.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police have urged citizens to remain cautious and verify the MEA licence of any overseas recruitment agency before making payments, warning that strict action will be taken against those involved in such fraudulent activities.

