 Bhiwandi News: Trio Cheats Textile Traders Of ₹2.5 Crore In Fabric Fraud; Crime Branch Launches Probe
In a shocking case of large-scale fraud, three individuals allegedly conspired together and cheated several textile traders of goods worth 2.5 crore in Bhiwandi’s Kalher area. The accused purchased huge quantities of fabric from multiple traders between July and August 2025, but failed to make any payment despite receiving the consignments.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Bhiwandi News: Trio Cheats Textile Traders Of ₹2.5 Crore In Fabric Fraud; Crime Branch Launches Probe | Representative Image

Case Registered Against Accused

Based on a complaint filed by textile trader Ashok Chhaganlal Sarda (66), the Narpoli Police have registered a case against the accused identified as Kaluram Jetaram Sharma (resident of Palghar), Raunak Khatri, and Sunil Patel (both residents of Surat, Gujarat).

Accused Ordered Fabric Worth ₹2.5 Crore

According to police officials, the trio, acting in collusion, ordered textile goods worth ₹2.5 crore from traders located in Rajlaxmi Complex, Kalher, under the guise of legitimate business transactions. However, after taking delivery of the material, they defaulted on payment, resulting in heavy financial losses for the traders.

Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation

Meanwhile the Crime Branch Unit-II of Bhiwandi has taken over the investigation. According to Senior Police Inspector Janardan Sonavne crime branch teams are actively probing the case and arrests of those involved in the fraud are expected soon.

