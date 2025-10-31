 Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Bhendi Bazaar Businessman Cheated Of Gold Worth ₹36.6 Lakh By Jeweller; LT Marg Police Register Case
Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
LT Marg Police register cheating case after jeweller allegedly dupes Bhendi Bazaar businessman of gold worth ₹36.6 lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 57-year-old businessman from Bhendi Bazaar has lodged a complaint with LT Marg Police alleging that he was cheated of gold worth ₹36,60,190 by a jeweller who took the gold under the pretext of making ornaments and failed to return either the jewellery or the payment.

Complainant Trusted Accused After Initial Transactions

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Babulal Jain (57), residing at Love Lane, Byculla (East), the accused Maqbool Abdul Subur S.K. (38) initially earned his trust by conducting a few genuine transactions.

Later, Maqbool allegedly visited Jain’s shop located at 5 Mansingha Chambers, near Adarsh Hotel, Kalbadevi, and took a total of 352.450 grams of pure gold, valued at ₹36,60,190, 100 grams from Jain himself and 252.450 grams from his son Akash Jain.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

The accused promised to craft ornaments from the gold but neither delivered the finished jewellery nor returned the amount, thus cheating the complainant.

Following the complaint, the LT Marg Police have registered a case of cheating against Maqbool Abdul Subur under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation is underway.

