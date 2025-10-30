Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Alleges Worker Misappropriated ₹22 Lakh Worth Gold, Case Registered At LT Marg Police Station

Mumbai Police register FIR after jeweller alleges gold misappropriation worth ₹22 lakh in Zaveri Bazaar | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case of fraud has been registered at the L T Marg Police Station after a jeweller alleged that his worker misappropriated 200 grams of gold worth approximately ₹22.12 lakh.

Incident in Zaveri Bazaar

According to the complaint filed by Darshan Kaushik Pathadiya (38), a resident of Bhagat Tarachand Residency, Kalbadevi, the incident took place at his office on Dhanji Street, Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai, one of the city’s busiest gold markets.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

On September 8, around 2:54 p.m., accused Surman Raihan Shaikh allegedly sent his craftsman Amit to collect a 200-gram (24 Carat) gold bar from Pathadiya’s office. However, neither the gold nor any jewellery made from it or its monetary equivalent was returned to the complainant.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, Pathadiya lodged a formal complaint accusing Surman Shaikh and Amit of misappropriation and cheating. Based on the permission of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Dandavate, who also visited the crime scene along with senior officers.

