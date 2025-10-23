Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured

3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: In a daring late-night robbery at Sewri Naka, Mumbai, three unidentified men posing as parcel delivery agents forced their way into a jewellery manufacturing unit and made away with 400 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 48 lakh after attacking the security guard with a knife.

Incident Details

The incident occurred at Busa Industrial Estate, Sewri Naka, on the night of October 21. According to the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police, the suspects gained entry into the premises under false pretences and threatened the guard at knifepoint before committing the theft.

As per the FIR, the complainant Rohitkumar Mohendrakumar Sharma, 20, a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, works as a security guard at the gold jewellery unit owned by Pradip Dinesh Sharma. On the day of the incident, the factory owner and his friends had visited the premises for Laxmi Pujan and left around 8:30 p.m.

Attack and Theft

Later, Sharma’s colleagues, Sagar Mandal and Tulan Dolai, went out for dinner, leaving him alone on duty. Around 10:15 p.m., Sharma heard someone knocking at the factory’s main door. When he peeped through the small window, one of the men outside said, “Your parcel has arrived, open the door.”

As soon as he opened the door, two more men rushed inside. One of them threatened him saying, “Don’t act smart or I’ll kill you,” and stabbed him in the leg with a sharp knife. The attackers then entered the office, broke open a drawer where gold ornaments used in the Laxmi Pujan were kept, and fled with the valuables.

Aftermath and Police Investigation

Bleeding from his injuries, Sharma raised an alarm after the assailants escaped. Workers from nearby units rushed to help and took him to KEM Hospital for treatment. Sharma later informed his employer, who accompanied him to the RAK Marg police station, where a case of armed robbery was registered.

Also Watch:

The Police have booked the three unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. The RAK Marg police and the Crime Branch has launched a manhunt and is scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

