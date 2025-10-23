Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO

Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Riviera View Party Hall located at Babu Barve road, Kandarpada, Dahisar East on Thursday night. The blaze had particularly confined to the tarpaulin installed in the party hall, officials from BMC disaster management cell said. The incident was reported at 9.40 pm and Mumbai Fire brigade was immediately deployed at the spot. The fire was doused at 10 pm.

No injuries were reported. The incident created a panic situation as an party was underway when the fire broke out. As per local residents, the massive fire broke out at the Megha Party Hall in Dahisar and a River Festival was underway in front of the hall, with hundreds of people present.

