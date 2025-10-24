Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured

Young Woman Critically Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion |

Kashimira, Vasai-Virar: A shocking incident occurred on the ground floor of the Green Village building in Kashimira, where a gas cylinder explosion critically injured a young woman.

The explosion was caused by a gas leak that filled the apartment while it was locked. According to reports, the explosion occurred when the young woman opened the door and switched on the light. The woman sustained severe burn injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable.

The fire brigade was dispatched to the scene immediately and brought the situation under control. The local authorities have initiated a further investigation into the matter.

