 Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured

Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured

The explosion was caused by a gas leak that filled the apartment while it was locked. According to reports, the explosion occurred when the young woman opened the door and switched on the light. The woman sustained severe burn injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Young Woman Critically Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion |

Kashimira, Vasai-Virar: A shocking incident occurred on the ground floor of the Green Village building in Kashimira, where a gas cylinder explosion critically injured a young woman.

The explosion was caused by a gas leak that filled the apartment while it was locked. According to reports, the explosion occurred when the young woman opened the door and switched on the light. The woman sustained severe burn injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable.

The fire brigade was dispatched to the scene immediately and brought the situation under control. The local authorities have initiated a further investigation into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured
Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured
Uttar Pradesh Investment Boom: Invest UP Sector Desks Attract Major Industrial Projects Across Textiles, Automobiles, Chemicals, Electronics And GCCs
Uttar Pradesh Investment Boom: Invest UP Sector Desks Attract Major Industrial Projects Across Textiles, Automobiles, Chemicals, Electronics And GCCs
October Emerges As Mumbai's Most Polluted Month Of The Year So Far
October Emerges As Mumbai's Most Polluted Month Of The Year So Far
Uttar Pradesh News: UIDAI Launches Statewide Biometric Update Drive For Children’s Aadhaar Cards
Uttar Pradesh News: UIDAI Launches Statewide Biometric Update Drive For Children’s Aadhaar Cards

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured

Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured

October Emerges As Mumbai's Most Polluted Month Of The Year So Far

October Emerges As Mumbai's Most Polluted Month Of The Year So Far

Traffic Police Turn Lifesavers: Live Liver Reaches HN Reliance Hospital From Nalasopara In Just 43...

Traffic Police Turn Lifesavers: Live Liver Reaches HN Reliance Hospital From Nalasopara In Just 43...

Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From...

Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported -...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported -...