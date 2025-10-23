Mumbai Crime: 7-Year-Old Boy Run Over Inside Malad Society, Suffers Multiple Leg Fractures; Police Book Woman Driver | VIDEO

Mumbai News: Car Runs Over Seven-Year-Old While Playing In Malad's Society Complex; FIR Filed | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: A shocking incident has been reported from a residential complex in Malad West, where a seven-year-old boy suffered severe leg fractures after being run over by a car while playing inside the society premises.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred at Interface Heights, behind Infinity Mall, on October 19 around 5:30 pm. Following the incident, the Bangur Nagar police on October 20 registered an FIR against the driver, identified as Shweta Shetty-Rathod, who is an HR consultant, for alleged rash driving on.

Child Injured While Playing In Society Compound

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mahua Majumdar, 45, a resident of Interface Heights, works as an HR manager with a legal firm in Colaba. She has seven-year-old twin sons, Anvay and Avyan.

On October 19, around 5 pm, both children went out to play in the compound of the building with four to five other children. Even as the children were playing Shetty drove her car in a rash manner fracturing Anvay’s left leg.

Incident Captured On CCTV

The entire incident was captured in the building’s CCTV footage which makes for shocking viewing. Mahua told the police that around 5:30 pm, her other son, Avyan, called her via intercom, saying, “Anvya’s leg has been crushed.”

Mahua and her husband, Anshuman, rushed to the spot and found their son in pain, sitting on the ground with his injured leg. Shweta Shetty-Rathod, is the wife of the building secretary, Sanjay Rathod.

Boy Undergoes Surgery At Kokilaben Hospital

Anvay was first taken to a nursing home in Evershine Nagar, Malad West. The doctor there advised the parents to shift him to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West for advanced treatment.

The doctors at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed that Anvay had suffered fractures in his left ankle and shin, and surgery was required. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police Register FIR Under Multiple Sections

Based on Mahua Majumdar’s complaint, the Bangur Nagar police registered a case under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 184 (driving dangerously), 134(a) (failure to render medical aid), and 134(b) (failure to report the accident within 24 hours) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Complainant Alleges Intentional Act

Mahua further alleged, “Shweta Shetty-Rathod did it intentionally, as the exit is on the right side, but she drove towards the left, which is known to be the children’s play area. In the FIR, it is mentioned that she offered to bear the medical expenses, but she never said anything about it in reality. The police did not record my statement correctly. She has not even made a single call to inquire about Anvay’s health. Moreover, her husband, Sanjay Rathod, had earlier raised his hands at my husband and even at the watchman. He has abused me several times and threatened that he would not let our family live peacefully. I was the former secretary of the society, and Sanjay Rathod is the current secretary, so he holds a grudge against us.”

Also Watch:

Police Add Attempt To Commit Culpable Homicide Charge

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Avhad of the Bangur Nagar police station confirmed, “We have issued a notice to the accused and have added Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case.”

