Mumbai Tragedy: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Hit-And-Run Inside Borivali’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park; Motorcyclist Booked

Mumbai: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run accident inside the National Park in Borivali on October 22. The deceased, identified as Manasi Yadav, had visited the park with her parents and cousin.

Family’s Outing Turns Tragic

According to the police, the family was sitting on a small rock near the road leading from the National Park dam to the tiger cage, while Manasi was playing nearby. At that moment, a speeding two-wheeler struck the child, causing severe injuries that led to her death.

The motorcyclist fled the scene immediately after the accident. The Kasturba Marg police later traced the rider, identified as Vinod Kawale, 37, and called him to the police station for inquiry.

Manasi’s Love For Animals Led To The Visit

Manasi lived with her parents in Navi Mumbai. Her father, Sujit Kumar Yadav, 30, works as a truck driver, while her mother, Rajkumari, 30, is a homemaker.

Manasi was fond of wild animals, especially tigers and lions. She often looked at their pictures, which prompted her father to take her to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park during the Diwali vacation to see the animals. She was reportedly delighted to see them but the joy was short-lived.

Sequence Of Events On The Day Of The Accident

As per the FIR, on Wednesday, Sujit’s 17-year-old cousin Shivam had come to their home for Diwali. Sujit decided to take his daughter to see the wild animals at the park. He took leave from work and travelled with his family and cousin Shivam to Borivali National Park.

Around 2:30 pm, they reached the National Park and bought tickets for the safari. By 3 pm, Sujit, Rajkumari, and Shivam were sitting on a small rock near the road, while Manasi played on the roadside stretch between the National Park dam and the tiger cage.

Accident And Aftermath

At that time, a speeding Bullet motorcycle, travelling from the park gate towards the dam side, hit Manasi. The seriously injured child was rushed by her parents to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West around 4:04 pm, where doctors declared her dead during treatment at 5 pm. The motorcyclist did not stop or offer any medical help and fled the scene.

Motorcyclist Identified And Booked

The accused, Vinod Kawale, resides in Ravanapada within the National Park area and works a temporary job in a private company. The Kasturba Marg police registered a case against him under section 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

