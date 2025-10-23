Central Railway Announces Special Traffic And Power Blocks From October 24 To November 1 On Karjat–Khopoli Section For Yard Remodelling

Central Railway | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate special Traffic and Power Day blocks from October 24, Friday, to November 1, Saturday, to carry out Post Non-Interlocking works in connection with the Karjat Yard remodelling project.

Block Timings and Duration

According to CR, blocks will be taken from 11.20 am to 1.20 pm on October 24 and from October 27 to November 1, while on October 25 and 26, the block duration will be from 11.20 am to 3.45 pm. The block will be effective in the Nagnath Cabin to Karjat section.

Impact on Suburban Train Services

"During this period, suburban train services between Karjat and Khopoli will remain suspended. On October 24, 25, 28, and November 1, the Karjat–Khopoli local trains departing Karjat at 12.00 noon and 1.15 pm, and the Khopoli–Karjat local trains departing Khopoli at 11.20 am and 12.40 noon, will be cancelled. There will be no cancellation of suburban local trains on the remaining days of the block period" said an official.

Purpose of the Blocks

"These blocks are being implemented to facilitate essential post non-interlocking works associated with the ongoing Karjat Yard remodelling, which aims to enhance train movement efficiency and overall operational capacity in the section," he further stated.

