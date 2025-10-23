 Traffic Police Turn Lifesavers: Live Liver Reaches HN Reliance Hospital From Nalasopara In Just 43 Minutes
Traffic Police Turn Lifesavers: Live Liver Reaches HN Reliance Hospital From Nalasopara In Just 43 Minutes

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
Live Liver Reaches HN Reliance Hospital From Nalasopara In Just 43 Minutes | Representation Image

Mumbai: In a remarkable feat, the Mumbai Traffic Police created a “green corridor” to facilitate the transport of a live liver from Siddhivinayak Multispeciality Hospital in Nalasopara (West) to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon — covering the distance in just 43 minutes.

Despite heavy Diwali traffic and festive congestion on the occasion of Bhau Beej, the swift coordination by the traffic police ensured the successful and timely transport of the vital organ.

According to officials, the liver was initially scheduled to leave Nalasopara around 8:30 a.m., but due to some delays, the organ left Riddhi Vinayak Multispeciality Hospital around noon. It reached Dahisar Check Naka at 12:47 p.m., from where the Mumbai Traffic Police implemented a meticulously planned green corridor.

The route covered Dahisar Check Naka – Western Express Highway – Bhulabhai Desai Road – St. Stephen’s Church Junction – Babulnath Temple – Sukhsagar Junction – H.N. Reliance Hospital. The live liver reached H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital within 43 minutes, thanks to seamless coordination and real-time traffic management. A traffic police pilot vehicle accompanied the ambulance throughout, ensuring a clear path.

This swift and efficient operation underscores the Mumbai Traffic Police’s commitment to saving lives — turning them, quite literally, into guardian angels on the road.

