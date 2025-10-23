October Emerges As Mumbai's Most Polluted Month Of The Year So Far

Freepik | Representation Image

Mumbai: October 2025 has emerged as Mumbai's most polluted month of the year so far, with 19 monitoring stations recording their highest daily average PM2.5 levels and seven monitoring stations their peak PM10 levels since January. The increase was seen between October 18 and 22, coinciding with the festive period, the recordings of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals.

The CPCB data of PM 2.5 and PM 10 for Mumbai was compiled and analysed by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). In Mumbai the air quality data is recorded by Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) installed by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Analyst at CREA, Manoj Kumar said, "October 2025 stands out as Mumbai’s most polluted month so far this year, with air quality levels peaking across several parts of the city. Between October 18 and 22, 19 stations recorded their highest daily PM2.5 levels and seven stations their peak PM10 levels since January."

He added that with the festive season in full swing, Mumbai’s air quality has declined further, exposing people to unhealthy pollution levels. While celebrations draw more people outdoors, the air remains unsafe to breathe. “It’s crucial for authorities to address not just seasonal pollution spikes but also everyday sources like construction dust, traffic emissions, and other contributors that steadily degrade air quality. Protecting public health must remain at the heart of the city’s response,” said Kumar.

What is Particulate Matter (PM) Pollutants:

Fine particles like PM2.5 and PM10 are the main pollutants affecting Mumbai’s air. These tiny dust and soot particles come from everyday sources — vehicles, construction, and burning — and are key indicators of how polluted the air really is.

These "fine particles" are significantly smaller and can bypass the body's natural defenses. The real danger, as the World Health Organization (WHO) points out, is that PM2.5 particles are

small enough to pass from the lungs directly into your bloodstream. Once in your blood, they can travel to your heart, brain, and other organs, increasing the risk of serious health problems like heart attacks and strokes. This is why PM2.5 is a major health concern, especially for children, seniors, and anyone with existing heart or lung conditions.

PM10 is coarse dust in the air—think of particles from construction sites, roads, and general industrial grit. These particles are tiny (10 micrometres or smaller), small enough to breathe in. They get stuck in your lungs and airways, which can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat and make conditions like asthma much worse.

Persistently high concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 pose serious health threats, especially to vulnerable

populations like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. Long-term exposure increases the risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

