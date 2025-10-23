Travelling To Pune After Diwali? All You Need To Know About Traffic Advisory | Sourced

Expecting heavy vehicular traffic towards Pune post-Diwali, the Pune traffic police have issued an advisory to commuters travelling from October 24 to 27.

As per the traffic advisory

NH-48 (Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway): Commuters from Kolhapur to Pune, Navi-Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar may face increased congestion.

NH-50: (Pune-Nashik Highway): Heavy congestion is expected for travellers from Nashik and Pune’s adjoining areas through Chakan.

NH-65 (Pune-Solapur Highway): People travelling from Solapur to Pune may face congestion.

Recommendations for Commuters

Plan travelling after seeing the conditions on the Highway.

Avoid peak traffic hours between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Consider alternate routes to avoid traffic jams

Prefer using public transport wherever available and possible

Adhere to the traffic police rules and ensure a safe journey

Follow directions issued by the traffic police

And the advisory has been released jointly by the Superintendent of Police, State Highways, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pimpri Chinchwad.