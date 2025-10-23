 Travelling To Pune After Diwali? All You Need To Know About Traffic Advisory
Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Travelling To Pune After Diwali? All You Need To Know About Traffic Advisory | Sourced

As per the traffic advisory  

NH-48 (Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway): Commuters from Kolhapur to Pune, Navi-Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar may face increased congestion.  

NH-50: (Pune-Nashik Highway): Heavy congestion is expected for travellers from Nashik and Pune’s adjoining areas through Chakan. 

NH-65 (Pune-Solapur Highway): People travelling from Solapur to Pune may face congestion. 

Recommendations for Commuters

Plan travelling after seeing the conditions on the Highway.

Avoid peak traffic hours between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Consider alternate routes to avoid traffic jams

Prefer using public transport wherever available and possible

Adhere to the traffic police rules and ensure a safe journey

Follow directions issued by the traffic police

And the advisory has been released jointly by the Superintendent of Police, State Highways, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pimpri Chinchwad.

