Chhath Puja Special Trains From Mumbai, Pune: All You Need To Know About Routes, Timings |

For the Chhath Puja Festival and Diwali, Central Railway will be starting special trains from October 25. The special service aims to avoid overcrowding and passenger inconvenience. Below is the planned schedule for the upcoming festival.

The details are as under:

MUMBAI DIVISION-25.10.2025

Details of trains departing from CSMT/LTT/Panvel

1. Train no 01079 CSMT- Gorakhpur Special departing CSMT at 22.30 hrs

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad

Composition: Three AC-3Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

2. Train no 01143 LTT-Danapur Special departing LTT at 10.30 hrs

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Three AC-3Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van

3. Train no 01017 LTT-Danapur Special departing LTT at 12.15 hrs

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri. Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal. Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri Jn, Fatehpur, Subedarganj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, Eight AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van & 1 Generator Car.

4. Train no 01159 Panvel-Chiplun Unreserved Special departing Panvel at 16.40 hrs

Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinehere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed and Anjani

Composition: 08 CAR MEMU

PUNE DIVISION - 25.10.2025

Details of trains departing from Pune/Khadki/Daund

5. Train no 01415 Pune-Gorakhpur Special departing Pune at 06.50 hrs

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: Four AC-3Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

6. Train no 01449 Pune-Danapur Special departing Pune at 15.30 hrs

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

7. Train no 01483 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special departing Pune at 17.30 hrs

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur Jn and Mathura.

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van

8. Train no 01407 Khadki-Sanganer Special departing Khadki at 09.45 hrs

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar junction, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

9. Train no 01421 Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special departing Daund at 05.00 hrs

Halts: Bhigwan, Parewadi, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Tikekarwadi, Hotgi, Akalkot Road, Boroti, Dudhani and Ganagapur

Composition: 10 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach.

10. Train no 01451 Kolhapur-Kalaburagi Special departing Kolhapur at 06.10 hrs

Halts: Hatkanangale, Jaysingpur, Miraj, Arag, Belanki, Salagre, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, MhasobaDongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur, Modlimb, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Akalkot Road, Dudhani and Gangapur Road

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

SOLAPUR DIVISION - 25.10.2025

Details of trains departing from Kalaburagi

11. Train no 01422 Kalaburagi – Daund Unreserved Special departing Kalaburagi at 16.10 hrs

Halts: Ganagapur, Dudhani, Boroti, Akalkot Road, Hotgi, Tikekarwadi, Solapur, Mohol, Madha, Kurduwadi, Kem, Jeur, Parewadi & Bhigwan

Composition: 10 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach.

12. Train no 01452 Kalaburagi – Kolhapur Special departing Kalaburagi at 18.10 hrs*

Halts: Ganagapur, Dudhani, Akalkot Road, Solapur, Mohol, Madha, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Wasud, Javale, Mhasobadongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Langarpeth, Kavathe Mahankal, Salagre, Belanki, Arag, Miraj, Jaysingpur and Hatkanangale

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

NAGPUR DIVISION - 25.10.2025

Details of trains departing from Nagpur

13. Train no 01209 Nagpur- Hadapsar Special departing Nagpur at 19.40 hrs

Halts: Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahilyanagar and Daund Chord Line

Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Bookings for the above Special trains are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in . For detailed timings at halts of this special train, please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services and travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.