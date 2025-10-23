Pune’s Bengali Community Celebrates Silver Jubilee Of Shyama Kali Pooja Festival |

A charming presentation of the Dhak, a traditional musical instrument from West Bengal, accompanied by the sound of drums, and a procession of the idol of Mata Kali was held in a festive atmosphere with women and men participating in traditional Bengali costumes. The occasion was the conclusion of the Sri Sri Shyama Kali Pooja festival celebrated by the Bengali community.

The procession, which was taken out to mark the conclusion of the Sri Sri Shyama Kali Pooja festival celebrated by the Bengali community, began from RCM High School, Phadke Haud, Kasba Peth, to Vriddheshwar Ghat. At this time, Pune City Public Kali Pooja Committee Secretary Subroto Majumdar, Vinod Santra- Treasurer, Amar Majhi- Deputy Secretary, Anup Maiti - Member, Mahadev Majhi - Member, Poonchandra Das- Member, Sanket Majumdar, etc., along with dignitaries and society members, were present in large numbers.

This emotional and religious festival of the devotees of Goddess Kali, the symbol of mother power, was celebrated for three days with a variety of programs. Women participated in the Sindoor Khela and immersion of the goddess, wearing traditional Bengali costumes.

The festival was started by goldsmiths who came to Pune from Kolkata. This festival, which brings together the Bengali community in Pune and various religious and cultural elements, has been a beautiful confluence of social unity, devotion and service for the last twenty-five years. This year was the silver jubilee year of this festival. Bengali women expressed their feeling that this three-day festival gave them an opportunity to come together and serve their mother Kali.