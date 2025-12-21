Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Upholds Gandhian Values Through Education, Says Jnanpith Awardee Damodar Mauzo | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) has successfully implemented an education system based on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Jnanpith award winner and renowned litterateur and thinker Damodar Mauzo said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the institution for empowering youth through education and healthcare.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mauzo said that the aura behind the name of Mahatma Gandhi is extremely radiant. While institutions named after Mahatma Gandhi are naturally respected, true greatness is achieved only when Gandhian methods and values are sincerely practised. He said that MGM is an institution that has enhanced this respect through its work.

He was addressing the gathering at MGM’s 43rd Foundation Day, celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm at the MGM Stadium.

The dignitaries present on the dais included Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo (chief guest), managing director of Jana Small Finance Bank Ajay Kanwal, MGM president Kamal Kishor Kadam, vice president PM Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, trustees Sudhir Kadam, Ujjwal Kadam, and Amardeep Kadam, educationist Bhausaheb Rajale, vice-chancellor of MGM University Vilas Sapkal, vice-chancellor of MGM Institute of Health Sciences Dr Shashank Dalvi, Shaila Mauzo, Nishi Kanwal, and other eminent personalities from various fields.

MGM office bearers, professors, doctors, employees, students and citizens participated in the event and lit candles, spreading the message “Aao Ujala Karen”.

Mauzo further said that the river of education has now reached the doorsteps of common people, but it must not be allowed to become polluted. He said that if MGM produces even a few truly enlightened individuals, concerns about the future would become more bearable.

MGM president Kamal Kishor Kadam said that the 43rd Foundation Day is not merely a celebration but an occasion to review the past journey and reaffirm commitment for the future.

As part of the celebrations, a documentary showcasing MGM’s journey was screened. Cultural performances included Goa’s traditional “Devlyancha Nach” and a group choir.