Public representatives and various organisations had demanded that the names of certain metro stations be changed. There was a strong demand that the station in the Mahatma Phule Mandai area be named ‘Mahatma Phule Mandai Metro Station’.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Pune: After Public Demand, Mandai, Nalstop, And Ideal Colony Metro Stations Get New Names | FPJ Photo

Pune: The names of three stations on the Pune Metro project have been changed. The Mandai metro station has been renamed ‘Mahatma Phule Mandai’. The Nalstop station has been renamed ‘SNDT’, and the Ideal Colony station has been renamed ‘Paud Phata’. The metro administration stated that the work of changing the nameplates at these stations will be completed in the next few days.

Public representatives and various organisations had demanded that the names of certain metro stations be changed. There was a strong demand that the station in the Mahatma Phule Mandai area be named 'Mahatma Phule Mandai Metro Station'.

article-image

The Mali Mahasangh had submitted a memorandum to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) regarding this and had also threatened to protest. Finally, with the name change being finalised, the Mali Mahasangh celebrated on Sunday.

The names of the Nalstop and Ideal Colony stations on the Vanaz to Ramwadi route have also been changed. Since the Nalstop station is near ‘SNDT College’, the station has been given this name. Ideal Colony has been newly renamed and will now be known as ‘Paud Phata’. MahaMetro has informed that the central government has approved the new names of these metro stations.

article-image

Meanwhile, Pune residents will now be able to travel on a single card. The Pune Metro 1, Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro, and PMPML buses – all three modes of transport – can be used with a single card. Currently, two separate tickets are required for the metro and PMPML buses. But now, while travelling in Pune, passengers will be able to travel with a single ticket using the 'One Pune Card'. Work on this is currently underway. The 'One Pune Card' will greatly benefit passengers once it is launched.

