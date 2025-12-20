 Pune Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor Worth ₹60 Lakh, Arrests 9 Ahead Of Festivities
The state excise department of Pune division has tightened its grip over the trade of illicit liquor in the city and seized country-made illicit liquor valued at Rs 60 lakh in December.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Officials said 21  special teams have been deployed to curb the illegal manufacturing and sale of alcohol as the Christmas and New Year Festival is near. A total of 9 people have been arrested regarding the case. 

Recent cases 

Case 1 

On December 18, 2025, at around 7 pm, acting on the tip of the State Excise Department, Pune, conducted a raid near a river bridge adjoining the Chakan–Shikrapur Road, within the limits of Shelpimpalgaon village, Taluka Khed, District Pune, based on reliable information.

During the raid at a tin shed, the team seized duplicate sealed bottles of country liquor “Tango Punch” bearing fake labels such as Batch RV 539 (November 2025), Karan Bottling Co. Pvt. Ltd., MIDC Khandala, Tal. Shrirampur, Dist. Ahmednagar, and Nevitat Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Raigad, along with mobile phones. A total of 7,440 bottles were seized, with the total value of the seized property estimated at Rs 3,60,200. 

Regarding the matter accused Wahid Sajid Sheikh, resident of Medankarwadi, Chakan, Tal. Khed was arrested by the team.

article-image

Case 2 

 Following the interrogation in the above cases, an additional 76 sealed bottles (90 ml) of country liquor “Tango Punch” were seized, and the accused Dilip Govind Akkalwad was arrested.

Case 3

Another raid was conducted at Hotel Bhaktisha, Kuruli, where 18 sealed bottles (180 ml) and an additional 90 ml bottles of country liquor “Tango Punch”, along with a mobile phone, valued at Rs 3.73 lakh, were seized. And accused Arvind Kailas Naya was arrested. 

Case 4

On December 19, 2025, at around 5.00 pm, the State Excise Inspector, Khed, Pune, conducted a raid at Mahalaxmi Kirana Store, owned by Mahadev Manikrao Pawar, located at Swami Samarth Nagar, Wadgaon Road, Choli Khurd, in Khed Taluka. 

article-image

Acting on the tip off during the search, 263 bottles of foreign liquor marked “For Defence Services Only” of various brands such as Signature, Piper, After Dark, Black Dog Reserve, Antiquity, Mansion House, etc., worth Rs 9,06,475 were seized from an illegal storage area behind the shop. Regarding the matter accused Mahadev Manikrao Pawar was arrested.

Sujit Patil, Deputy Superintendent of State Excise, Pune division, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, In view of the elections in two municipal corporations in the district, as well as the Christmas and New Year festivities, 21 enforcement teams have been deployed across Pune district to curb illegal manufacture, transportation, storage, and sale of liquor. Surveillance is being maintained on habitual offenders, with night patrols and strict vehicle checking in place. We have also kept eyes on the tourists and vehicles going to Goa for the vacation. 

article-image

During December, the State Excise Department, Pune, registered four cases and 9 accused have been arrested so far, seizing the 5 vehicles valuated a total of Rs 61,08,835. The State Excise Department has appealed to citizens to report any information regarding illegal liquor activities on the toll-free number 1800-233-9999 or telephone number 020-26127321.

