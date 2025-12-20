New Pune-Mahabaleshwar E-Shivai Bus Service Operational: Check Timings And Booking Details |

The Pune ST (State Transport) division has launched an air-conditioned E-Shivai bus service from Swargate bus station to Mahabaleshwar, based on passenger demand. This provides a new option for safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly travel.

A total of four trips have been scheduled. Buses will depart from Swargate at 5:30 AM, 6:30 AM, 3:00 PM, and 4:00 PM. From Mahabaleshwar, the trips will be at 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 6:30 PM, and 7:30 PM. Advance reservation is available for all trips.

Online booking is also available

Passengers are urged to use the official MSRTC mobile app and the website https://npublic.msrtcors.com/ for reservations. Reservation facilities are also available at the Swargate bus station. Divisional Controller Arun Siya has appealed to passengers to take advantage of this service for a comfortable journey.

ST buses to stop near Ramwadi Metro Station

For the convenience of passengers travelling on the Pune-Ahmednagar route, the Pune ST division has decided to provide a stop for ST buses near the Ramwadi Metro station. Accordingly, all ST buses have started stopping near the Ramwadi Metro station. This will allow passengers to alight at Ramwadi and travel to their desired destination via the metro.

The maximum number of buses on the Ahmednagar route depart from the Shivaji Nagar ST station. These buses go to various cities in Marathwada and Vidarbha, including Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Shirdi. Currently, these buses have stops at Gunjan Chowk, beyond Kharadi Bypass, and Wagholi on the Ahmednagar route. An ST employee is stationed at these stops; there is also a conductor to issue tickets for the non-stop buses running to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Now that a stop has been added at Ramwadi, passengers will benefit greatly.