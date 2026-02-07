Pune Railway Station To Get 6 New Platforms, 4 Existing Ones To Be Extended | Sourced

Pune: Pune Railway Station is set to undergo a major infrastructure upgrade with the addition of six new platforms and the extension of four existing platforms, aimed at improving passenger facilities and easing congestion. The announcement was made by Prateek Goswami, General Manager of Central Railway, during a press conference held at the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office in Pune on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Goswami said the expansion is part of a long-term plan to modernise Pune Railway Station and manage the growing passenger load. “The addition of new platforms and the extension of existing ones will significantly enhance the station’s capacity. This will help ensure smoother train operations and better crowd management, especially during peak hours,” he said.

Currently, Pune Railway Station remains under pressure as it handles a heavy influx of daily commuters, long-distance travellers, and seasonal rush, often leading to overcrowding on platforms. A budget of around Rs 24,000 crore has been sanctioned for railway projects across Maharashtra, with several projects planned and underway in the Pune division.

Rajesh Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of the Pune Division, highlighted that the new infrastructure will improve passenger movement, reduce delays, and provide a more comfortable travel experience.

The redevelopment of Pune Railway Station will begin once the operational load is redistributed to other stations in the city. Development works at Hadapsar and Khadki railway stations are almost complete and will soon be fully functional. These stations are expected to share Pune’s train traffic load, allowing uninterrupted redevelopment work at the main station.

The upcoming redevelopment project is expected to transform Pune Railway Station with improved amenities, better circulation areas, and modern passenger facilities. Railway authorities stated that detailed planning is underway, and steps will be taken accordingly.

Preparation for Kumbh Mela

Speaking about preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, DRM Rajesh Kumar Verma said that a budget of ₹1,500 crore has been sanctioned for the event. Connectivity arrangements will be made from Sainagar as well as Pune. He added that updates will be provided in due course and assured that additional trains and routes will be arranged to manage the increased passenger flow.

Action Against Illegal Hawkers and Unauthorised Vendors

Addressing questions from the media regarding illegal hawkers, vendors, and the sale of unauthorised water bottles, Verma said that several such violators have already been booked in the past. He added that further action will be taken against those violating railway norms. “People should not flout the law, or they may face legal consequences,” he said.