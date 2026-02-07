‘Daily Water Is My Guarantee’: Newly Elected Mayor Ravi Landge Assures End To Six-Year Alternate-Day Water Supply In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar (left) and PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge (right) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Ravi Landge as its mayor and Sharmila Babar as its deputy mayor for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday. During this time, Ravi Landge promised a daily water supply to the city. Landge also planned to review the objectionable proposed development plan (DP) of the city.

"The BJP has promised to provide a daily water supply to the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad. That promise will be kept, and a daily water supply will be started during my tenure," guaranteed the newly elected Mayor, Ravi Landge. He also stated that priority will be given to basic issues such as water, sanitation, and health.

To ensure everyone received sufficient water, the BJP-led PCMC started an alternate-day water supply in November 2019, initially intended for just a few days. However, this arrangement has continued for nearly six years.

It's always alleged by critics that despite having abundant water in the dams, citizens are not receiving enough, and complaints regarding disrupted supply are coming in from various parts of the city. While the administration claims a daily supply is impossible until additional water is sourced, Mayor Ravi Landge’s new assurance has citizens eagerly waiting to see when the daily service will actually begin.

Mayor Landge interacted with journalists in the presence of Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, PCMC House Leader Prashant Shitole, and Corporator Raju Misal. Ravi Landge said, "We are aware that citizens faced inconveniences during the administrative rule. Now, all corporators will remain committed to solving citizens' problems. My focus will be on providing a pure and regular water supply."

During the interaction, Mayor Ravi Landge shared plans to inspect the Chikhali water treatment plant and the Ravet embankment on a priority basis. He also pledged to review the Bhama Askhed pipeline project. He noted that delays by the contractor have obstructed the daily water supply and stated that the contract will be terminated.

He also said that he will assess the financial situation with the PCMC Commissioner and meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to request a full-time Commissioner for the Municipal Corporation.

While he hasn't yet reviewed all work done during the administrative period, Landge said that he plans to do so and then decide if any enquiries are necessary. He also mentioned he will look into issues raised by the late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during the election campaign.

Landge also said, "Every corporator's complaint will be addressed, and orders will be given to officials accordingly. Efforts will be made to improve the educational quality of municipal schools. Stray dogs will be managed, and the municipal recruitment pattern (Akritibandh) will be pushed for approval. Additionally, the development plan will be reviewed, as 50,000 objections have been received.”