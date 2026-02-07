Murlidhar Mohol Says He Did Not Campaign In Pune Zilla Parishad Polls Due To Mourning Period For Ajit Pawar’s Death

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation & Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol | File Photo

Pune: Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol on Friday addressed the media in Pune, speaking on the Pune Zilla Parishad elections, recent incidents in the district, traffic congestion on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, and the current political and administrative situation in the city. Mohol said that despite being given charge of Pune district, he did not participate in election campaigning.

He explained that following the demise of a senior leader, the party chose not to campaign during the mourning period. “Elections come and go, but the grief of losing a leader remains in our hearts. Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address 35 to 40 meetings in the Pune district. There is a lifetime for politics, but at such a time, campaigning did not feel appropriate,” Mohol said, adding that voters are wise and will take their own decisions.

Speaking about the traffic congestion witnessed on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Mohol termed the situation “frightening” and assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. He said appropriate planning and corrective steps would be implemented to prevent inconvenience to commuters.

Addressing the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar in Baramati, Mohol said a detailed investigation is underway. He informed us that the black box has been recovered and a dedicated team is working on it, with data currently being downloaded. “A thorough analysis will be conducted, and a detailed report will be presented at the earliest. I request everyone not to indulge in politics over this issue,” he appealed.

Responding to allegations raised by Bajrang Sonawane, Mohol reiterated that both the state and Pune district have suffered a major loss due to the demise of a senior leader. He urged political leaders to refrain from politicising the matter during this period of grief.

He added that investigations are in progress and reports will be made public in due course. “The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the matter and has ordered a CID inquiry. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also sought a central-level probe. DGCA and AIB are actively working on the case. People should wait -- the truth will come out,” Mohol said.