Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections: Dy CM Sunetra Pawar, Son Parth Cast Votes In Baramati’s Katewadi | X/@Info_Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth cast their votes in the Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections on Saturday. They exercised their franchise at a Zilla Parishad school in Baramati's Katewadi village. The polling is taking place in a sombre atmosphere following Ajit Pawar's death in a tragic plane crash.

The elections, scheduled for February 5, were postponed by the Maharashtra State Election Commission to February 7 after the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28.

In Pune district, the elections are being held in 13 talukas. A total of 29.72 lakh voters have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, including 15.22 lakh males, 14.50 lakh females and 91 transgender voters.

A total of 299 candidates are in the fray in the Zilla Parishad elections. This includes 164 male and 135 female candidates. Indapur taluka (41) has the highest number of candidates. This includes 31 female and 10 male candidates. The lowest number of candidates is in Velhe taluka (8), with no female candidates in the fray.

528 candidates are contesting the Panchayat Samiti elections. This includes 274 male and 254 female candidates. Here too, Indapur taluka (72) has the highest number of candidates. This includes 38 male and 34 female candidates. The lowest number of candidates is in Velhe taluka (20), including 11 male and nine female candidates.