Pune Zilla Parishad–Panchayat Samiti Elections: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Remembers Late Uncle Ajit Pawar While Casting His Vote | X/@RRPSpeaks

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar and his family cast their votes in the Pune Zilla Parishad–Panchayat Samiti Elections on Saturday. They exercised their franchise at a Zilla Parishad school in Baramati’s Pimpalgaon village.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Rohit Pawar remembered his late uncle Ajit Pawar. He said, “Zilla Parishad elections are being held in 12 districts of the state. Voting has been going on since 7.30 am. Dada (Ajit Pawar) would actively participate in election campaigning and stand up for his party and the karyakartas… Unfortunately, Dada is not among us anymore… Dada always wanted his karyakartas to be elected to power… I have cast my vote. I hope Dada’s wishes for his party and karyakartas, and for his constituency, are fulfilled… In the last 10 days and for the coming three days, no political discussion has been or will be held in our family…”

He also took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “To strengthen democracy, I exercised my sacred right to vote along with my family in Pimpalgaon (Baramati), paying tribute to the ideals of Ajit Dada. I request that you too exercise your right to vote in this democracy and contribute to the national cause of making our democracy stronger!”

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar’s wife and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar cast her vote in Baramati’s Katewadi village.

The elections, scheduled for February 5, were postponed by the Maharashtra State Election Commission to February 7 after the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28.