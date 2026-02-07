 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Rohit Pawar Says ‘Many Questions In People’s Minds’; Press Conference In Mumbai on February 10
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Rohit Pawar Says ‘Many Questions In People’s Minds’; Press Conference In Mumbai on February 10 | Video Screengrab

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday said that there were many questions in people's minds in connection with the tragic death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. He added that a press conference will be held in Mumbai on February 10 to address these questions.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Regarding this accident (Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash), there are many questions in people’s minds. If you speak with technical experts, flying experts, pilots, journalists, or researchers, everyone has doubts, and we have similar doubts too. The questions and concerns we have will be raised there, and I hope we will get answers. Therefore, on February 10 in Mumbai, we will hold a presentation or press conference about it."

Earlier in the day, Rohit Pawar cast his vote in the Pune Zilla Parishad–Panchayat Samiti Elections. He exercised his franchise at a Zilla Parishad school in Baramati’s Pimpalgaon village.

After casting his vote, he remembered his late uncle. He said, “Zilla Parishad elections are being held in 12 districts of the state. Voting has been going on since 7.30 am. Dada (Ajit Pawar) would actively participate in election campaigning and stand up for his party and the karyakartas… Unfortunately, Dada is not among us anymore… Dada always wanted his karyakartas to be elected to power… I have cast my vote. I hope Dada’s wishes for his party and karyakartas, and for his constituency, are fulfilled… In the last 10 days and for the coming three days, no political discussion has been or will be held in our family…”

