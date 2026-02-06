Promotion On Sale In Pune? PMPML Faces Heat Over Alleged 'Promotion Scam'; Bribes Ranging From ₹4-15 Lakh Under Probe | Facebook

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is facing explosive allegations of large-scale corruption in employee promotions. Nearly 200 employees were allegedly promoted to higher posts despite lacking the required educational qualifications and service experience, with bribes ranging from Rs 4 lakh to as high as Rs 15 lakh allegedly paid per promotion. Adding to the controversy, the promotion orders were issued on January 31, when the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Model Code of Conduct was in force, raising serious questions about the legality and transparency of the entire process.

Bribes Ranging From ₹4-15 Lakh

According to sources, around 200 employees, including cleaners, conductors and drivers, were allegedly promoted to clerk posts on payment of a minimum amount of Rs 4 lakh each. Employees working as cleaners were allegedly promoted to the post of foreman for amounts ranging between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh each. Additionally, conductors, drivers and cleaners allegedly paid Rs 7–8 lakh for the computer operator post.

Furthermore, Rs 8 lakh was fixed for the post of Assistant Depot Manager and Depot Maintenance Engineers (DME) were asked to provide Rs 7 lakh for each of the five posts of Depot Manager.

'Shocked by the official decisions'

On condition of anonymity, a senior conductor of PMPML, told The Free Press Journal, “The promotion was conducted after 12 years. However, we are very shocked by the official decisions regarding promotions. This partiality has definitely been done through a give-and-take procedure. We have given our whole life to the PMPML service, but we have not been promoted, while people who paid got promotions.”

Another employee from the technical team, on condition of anonymity, said they were helpless as they could not raise their voices due to fear of suspension and termination. “I am the only breadwinner of my family. An amount was fixed for each particular post, and employees who paid were promoted,” he added.

Panel formed

Meanwhile, acting on the issue, PMPML has formed a panel of three senior officials, including Suresh Khedkar (Chief Internal Auditor of PMPML), Alice Pore (Joint Managing Director of PMPML) and Vijay Thorat, Deputy Commissioner (General Administration), and has asked them to submit a report within 15 days.

Alice Pore, Joint Managing Director of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said it was too early to comment on the allegations. “I am investigating the matter. So far, the matter is under investigation, and everything will be on the table soon,” she said.

Kishore Chauhan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the promotions occurred after nearly 12 years. “The investigating team has been set up following the allegations,” he said.

'Very big corruption'

BJP leader and former PMC Opposition leader Ujjwal Keskar highlighted that promotions were given from conductor to clerk and sweeper to clerk without qualifications or experience. “This is a very big corruption by PMPML officials. How is it possible for a cleaner without any experience to be promoted as a clerk? No one would do this without any profit,” he said.

Keskar further alleged that all steps were taken by Managing Director Pankaj Devre without consultation with PMC and PMPML officials. He said PMPML owns only 690 buses, while others are operated by private operators, and demanded a deep investigation. He also demanded that the PMPML investigating officer be replaced.

Suhas Kulkarni, also a former PMC Opposition leader, highlighted that the decision was taken during the election code of conduct period, which he said was illegal and should be cancelled. He added that the investigation should be conducted fairly.