Pune Railway Station To Get 7,000 Sq Metre Passenger Holding Area To Ease Crowd Pressure

Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Authorities of the Pune Division of Central Railways have planned to construct a large holding area at Pune Railway Station to improve passenger convenience and crowd management.

According to officials, the proposed facility, spread across 7,000 square metres, will be capable of accommodating around 5,000 passengers at a time and is expected to significantly ease congestion at Pune Railway Station.

Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager of Pune Division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the holding area will be strictly meant for reserved passengers. The facility will be systematically divided into three distinct zones -- Pre-Ticketing Zone, Ticketing Zone and Post-Ticketing Zone -- to ensure smooth passenger movement.

“In the pre-ticketing zone, passengers will be guided and informed on where and how to obtain their tickets. After purchasing tickets in the ticketing zone, passengers can either wait comfortably in the post-ticketing zone or exit the railway station,” said Behera.

Additionally, he said that currently, Pune Railway Station handles an average daily footfall of nearly 1.74 lakh passengers, including arrivals and departures. The crowd volume increases sharply during festival seasons and summer vacations, often leading to congestion and inconvenience for commuters. The new holding area aims to address these challenges by streamlining passenger flow and reducing overcrowding inside the station premises.

According to railway officials, a detailed survey for the project has already been completed by a dedicated department. The survey report will soon be handed over to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), following which the executing company will begin construction work.

From the project, passengers will get several benefits, including faster ticket purchasing, organised waiting spaces, clear exit points, and an improved overall passenger experience.

Behera said the project will be completed soon and will play a crucial role in modernising Pune Railway Station. Once operational, the holding area is expected to bring much-needed relief to passengers and mark a significant upgrade in railway infrastructure for the city.