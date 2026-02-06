Pune: 33 Hurt In Chakan Stray Dog Attack, Raises Alarm Over Rabies Prevention | Sourced

Pune: Panic and free has spread across Chakan town in Pune district as a suspected rabid stray dog went on a biting spree, injuring at least 33 people, including four children, seven women, 22 men, and several senior citizens. The incident has once again exposed serious gaps in stray dog control and rabies prevention, with residents and activists urging authorities to act before more of these cases occur.

The attacks occurred between 9 am and 11 am at busy locations such as Ambedkar Chowk, Mahatma Phule Chowk, and the Market Yard area. The dog reportedly attacked pedestrians without provocation and bit victims in quick succession. Panic forced shopkeepers to shut down shutters as people rushed indoors for safety.

All the injured were taken to Chakan Rural Hospital, where they received anti-rabies vaccines and preventive treatment. Medical officer Dr Sachin Kambale said all patients are stable. Some victims with deep wounds were referred to hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad for further care.

The dog died a few hours after the attacks, and veterinary officials have sent samples for laboratory testing to confirm rabies. Residents described the dog as aggressive and uncontrollable. “It bit whoever came in its way. People were terrified,” said a local.

The Chakan Municipal Council has launched a drive to identify and monitor stray dogs and has appealed to citizens to report aggressive animals immediately.

Activist Mayur Mungse said Chakan, a fast-growing industrial and bazaar town, attracts people from across the region.

“Stray dogs are seen in every neighbourhood. From small children to senior citizens, everyone is vulnerable. If rabies spreads, these attacks can turn fatal. Authorities must act now, not after tragedies occur,” he said.

Activists and citizens said such incidents are happening frequently, not just in Chakan but across Pune district, making mass vaccination of stray dogs against rabies an urgent public health necessity.

The incident has once again served as a wake-up call for authorities to act before more such attacks occur. With the number of dog-bite cases rising steadily, it has become a necessity to ensure that all stray dogs are vaccinated against rabies and properly monitored.

Residents stressed that the government must take preventive action instead of reacting after lives are affected. They said the administration should not wait for another large-scale incident like this to take place before implementing a strong, citywide stray dog vaccination and tracking programme.