 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges Ahead Of Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Polls
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges Ahead Of Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Polls

During interrogation, the man identified himself as Vishal Lahu Palve (25), a resident of Deshgavhan, Ambad taluka, Jalna district. The police seized the pistol, cartridges and other articles, all worth ₹42,000, from him

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges Ahead Of Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Polls | Sourced

Against the backdrop of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have started strict patrolling in the district. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the rural police arrested a man carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges in the Pachod area in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, LCB PI Pawan Ingale and his team were patrolling the Pachod area when they received information from informers that a man was wandering in a suspicious condition in the Rohilagad area. The police team laid a trap at Rohilagad Phata and arrested the suspect. During the search, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were found in his possession.

During interrogation, he identified himself as Vishal Lahu Palve (25), a resident of Deshgavhan, Ambad taluka, Jalna district. The police seized the pistol, cartridges and other articles, all worth ₹42,000, from him.

A case has been registered against Palve at Pachod Police Station under the Indian Arms Act. Pachod police are further investigating the case.

The police action was carried out under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional SP Annapurna Singh, and was executed by PI Vijaysingh Rajput, API Pawan Ingale, Sachin Rathod, Vishnu Gaikwad, Sunil Gore, Yogesh Tarmale and others.

