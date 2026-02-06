 Nashik Development Top Priority, Says Minister Girish Mahajan After Municipal Elections
Nashik Development Top Priority, Says Minister Girish Mahajan After Municipal Elections

Milind Sajgure
Nashik Development Top Priority, Says Minister Girish Mahajan After Municipal Elections | Sourced

Nashik: Following the recent municipal elections, Minister Girish Mahajan affirmed that development will remain the central focus of governance in Nashik. “After securing power, we intend to work across all sectors. In an important city like Nashik, both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are from our party. Going forward, development will remain our central priority,” Mahajan told reporters.

He said that Nashik will host the Kumbh Mela in the near future, for which substantial funds have already been allocated. “I will stay here till the Kumbh Mela is completed. Nashik is one of the major and important cities in the state, and naturally, it requires special attention. We want to work in all sectors. Fortunately, we have come to power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Development will remain our central focus,” he stated.

Addressing questions about political unity, Mahajan added, “As part of the Mahayuti alliance, we are united at the Centre and in the state, so coming together in the Municipal Corporation was seamless.”

On the selection of Vilas Shinde as Deputy Mayor, Mahajan explained, “We decided to appoint a Shiv Sena leader as Deputy Mayor to strengthen our alliance. The NCP had already extended its support, and now our strength has crossed 100 members. Initially, Machhindra Sanap was considered for the post, but appointing Vilas Shinde was a strategic decision.”

He further stated, “With the Kumbh Mela approaching, we face a major challenge. Our goal is to transform the face and character of Nashik city while ensuring smooth preparations for this historic event.”

