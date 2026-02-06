 Pune: PMC Cancels 76th Anniversary Cultural Programme After Ajit Pawar’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Cancels 76th Anniversary Cultural Programme After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Pune: PMC Cancels 76th Anniversary Cultural Programme After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Every year on February 15, various cultural activities, programmes, and special events for citizens are organised to mark the municipal corporation's Foundation Day. However, amid the city's mourning, the administration has decided to avoid any celebratory atmosphere

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Cancels 76th Anniversary Cultural Programme After Ajit Pawar’s Death | Anand Chaini

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Friday said that the cultural programme scheduled to be held on the occasion of the civic body's 76th anniversary on February 15 has been cancelled due to Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash on January 28.

PMC wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to the sad demise of the late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State and Guardian Minister of Pune District, Ajit Dada Pawar, all cultural programmes scheduled for the Pune Municipal Corporation's Foundation Day are being cancelled. Please take note of this.”

Every year on February 15, various cultural activities, programmes, and special events for citizens are organised to mark the municipal corporation's Foundation Day. However, amid the city's mourning, the administration has decided to avoid any celebratory atmosphere.

Read Also
‘Be Aggressive & Vocal’: Ajit Pawar’s Final Order To His Workers Echoes In Pune &...
article-image

The PMC had released a notice on February 3 and asked its officers and staff to submit the names of those who wanted to participate in dance (solo and group), drama, orchestra (Marathi and Hindi songs), etc., by 5 pm on February 10. However, the notice now stands cancelled.

FPJ Shorts
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: ‘Not Having A Dream Is A Crime,' Says PM Modi's Mantra
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: ‘Not Having A Dream Is A Crime,' Says PM Modi's Mantra
Star RCB Women's Player Gifts Helmet To Fan After Thrilling WPL 2026 Final Win Over Delhi Capitals In Vadodara; Video
Star RCB Women's Player Gifts Helmet To Fan After Thrilling WPL 2026 Final Win Over Delhi Capitals In Vadodara; Video
'Smriti Mandhana Played With A Massive Flu,' Says Coach Malolan Rangarajan, Lauds RCB Captain After WPL Final Win
'Smriti Mandhana Played With A Massive Flu,' Says Coach Malolan Rangarajan, Lauds RCB Captain After WPL Final Win
'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In Thiruvananthapuram
'I Am Cancer Survivor...': Maniyanpilla Raju Explains Why He Fled After Accident In Thiruvananthapuram

Last year, the PMC celebrated its Amrit Mahotsav (75th Anniversary). On the occasion, a grand exhibition of photographs and hand paintings created by PMC officers and staff was organised at Balgandharva Rangmandir Kaladalan. This initiative aimed to highlight the creative expressions and artistic talents of municipal employees, showcasing their unique perspectives on Pune's heritage, development and culture.

Read Also
Pune: Distraught Youth Jumps To Death From Bhosari Building Over Missing Wife; Blames...
article-image

A tea reception was also organised by the PMC for special guests. The event was graced by dignitaries from various fields, senior administrative officers, public representatives, social activists and prominent figures from the business sector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Sets Up ‘Transformation Cell’ To Improve Civic Services Through Better Inter-Agency...
Pune Sets Up ‘Transformation Cell’ To Improve Civic Services Through Better Inter-Agency...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Expansion Stuck As ₹16,000 Crore MSRDC Proposal Awaits Government Nod...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Expansion Stuck As ₹16,000 Crore MSRDC Proposal Awaits Government Nod...
Pawar Family Chooses Baramati For Ajit Pawar Memorial
Pawar Family Chooses Baramati For Ajit Pawar Memorial
NCLT Orders Liquidation Of Pune-Based Firm For Cheating Villagers Of Money And Land
NCLT Orders Liquidation Of Pune-Based Firm For Cheating Villagers Of Money And Land
Pune: Distraught Youth Jumps To Death From Bhosari Building Over Missing Wife; Blames...
Pune: Distraught Youth Jumps To Death From Bhosari Building Over Missing Wife; Blames...