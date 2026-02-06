Pune: PMC Cancels 76th Anniversary Cultural Programme After Ajit Pawar’s Death | Anand Chaini

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Friday said that the cultural programme scheduled to be held on the occasion of the civic body's 76th anniversary on February 15 has been cancelled due to Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash on January 28.

PMC wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to the sad demise of the late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State and Guardian Minister of Pune District, Ajit Dada Pawar, all cultural programmes scheduled for the Pune Municipal Corporation's Foundation Day are being cancelled. Please take note of this.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Every year on February 15, various cultural activities, programmes, and special events for citizens are organised to mark the municipal corporation's Foundation Day. However, amid the city's mourning, the administration has decided to avoid any celebratory atmosphere.

The PMC had released a notice on February 3 and asked its officers and staff to submit the names of those who wanted to participate in dance (solo and group), drama, orchestra (Marathi and Hindi songs), etc., by 5 pm on February 10. However, the notice now stands cancelled.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Last year, the PMC celebrated its Amrit Mahotsav (75th Anniversary). On the occasion, a grand exhibition of photographs and hand paintings created by PMC officers and staff was organised at Balgandharva Rangmandir Kaladalan. This initiative aimed to highlight the creative expressions and artistic talents of municipal employees, showcasing their unique perspectives on Pune's heritage, development and culture.

A tea reception was also organised by the PMC for special guests. The event was graced by dignitaries from various fields, senior administrative officers, public representatives, social activists and prominent figures from the business sector.