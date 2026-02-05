 Pune: Distraught Youth Jumps To Death From Bhosari Building Over Missing Wife; Blames Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Inaction | WATCH VIDEO
Pune: Distraught Youth Jumps To Death From Bhosari Building Over Missing Wife; Blames Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Inaction | WATCH VIDEO

The deceased man suspected that his wife had gone missing and had been lured away and kidnapped by someone. The suicide note alleges that the police did not provide him with any assistance regarding this matter

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Distraught Youth Jumps To Death From Bhosari Building Over Missing Wife; Blames Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Inaction | WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A young man died by suicide by jumping from a building in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at Dhawade Wasti in Bhosari. Meanwhile, a note was found on the youth, containing shocking allegations against the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Watch Video:

The deceased man suspected that his wife had gone missing and had been lured away and kidnapped by someone. The suicide note alleges that the police did not provide him with any assistance regarding this matter.

The youth who committed suicide has been identified as Keshari Prasad Sahu (resident of Bhosari, Pune; originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh). On Thursday afternoon, Sahu climbed a building in Dhawade Vasti, Bhosari. He was preparing to jump from the structure.

Locals witnessed this and informed the police. Police and fire brigade personnel attempted to persuade him to come down. He demanded to speak with his wife, and accordingly, a conversation was facilitated between him and his wife. However, shortly after, he suddenly jumped from the building.

The fire brigade officials rushed to the spot, but before they could access the building, the youth jumped. A video of this incident has been shot, and it shows the exact way all the events happened.

A four-page suicide note was found on Sahu, in which he made allegations against the police. Sahu suspected that his missing wife had been abducted. He had requested the police interrogate the suspects, examine CCTV footage in the area, and locate his wife. However, the note states that he did not receive adequate help from the police.

"My wife cannot live anywhere else. Bring her back to me. She will come back. If my wife does not stay with me, I will live for my daughter. After my death, bury me. If I am cremated, let it be done by my daughter's hands. Wherever my wife is, she will not stay there for long. Send her to our village," the note further read.

According to sources, the wife in question had run away with another man. A police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We had traced the wife, but she refused to come back. She was gone willingly.”

When The Free Press Journal reporter contacted Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Ghorpade (in charge of Bhosari Police Station) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (MIDC Bhosari Division) Sudhakar Yadav, both of them were unavailable for a comment. Police are yet to respond to the allegations of negligence made by the deceased youth against them.

