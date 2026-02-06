Nashik: NMC Receives 19,400 Applications For 300 Vacant Posts; Written Exam To Be Conducted By TCS

Nashik Municipal Corporation | Sourced

Nashik: The recruitment process for vacant posts in the Nashik Municipal Corporation has gained momentum. A total of 19,400 applications have been received for 300 posts, including 114 engineering positions in the technical category and 186 driver and fireman positions in the fire department. The application scrutiny process has been completed, and the written examination for this recruitment will be conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on February 24 and 25, informed Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Satalkar.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation had not conducted any major recruitment in the last 24 years. Although the municipal corporation attained 'B' grade status 10 years ago, its organisational structure is still based on that of a 'C' grade municipal corporation. Currently, the municipal corporation has a total of 7,725 sanctioned posts across 'A' to 'D' categories. Of these, approximately 4,000 officers and employees are currently working, and nearly 3,800 posts are vacant.

In 2017, a proposal for an organisational structure of 14,944 posts, required for a 'B' grade municipal corporation based on population, was submitted to the state government. Subsequently, on March 16, 2023, the government directed the submission of a revised proposal. The municipal corporation reviewed all departments and, with the approval of the general assembly, submitted a revised structure of 9,016 posts, but it has not yet been approved.

Considering the need for manpower before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027, the recruitment process for 300 posts – 114 in the technical category and 186 in the fire department – was initiated in the first phase with the approval of the state government. 19,400 applications were received within the stipulated time for this recruitment, with the highest number of applications for technical positions.

Examination and Admit Card Information

The written examination will be conducted at centres in 10 to 11 cities across the state. The examination dates have been fixed as February 24 and 25. The candidates' exam admit cards will be made available on their online login IDs eight days before the examination. Information regarding this will be available on the municipal corporation's website.

This recruitment process is being conducted transparently through TCS under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri. Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Laxmikant Satalkar stated that the exam time has been finalised and online admit cards will be provided to the candidates.

With the recruitment process for the Kumbh Mela preparations gaining momentum, the municipal corporation's work will receive a new boost. Candidates are urged to download their admit cards on time and begin their exam preparations.