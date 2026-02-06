Jalgaon Student From Raisoni Engineering College Secures State-Level Success | Sourced

Jalgaon: In the Maharashtra State Inter-University 'Avishkar' research competition, organised by the Governor's office to encourage students' research capabilities, a student from G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon, achieved remarkable success, securing the second position in the state-level final round. Notably, he is the only student from the Khandesh region to reach the final round and achieve this success, representing Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon.

The 18th Maharashtra State Inter-University 'Avishkar' research competition was held with great enthusiasm from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani. Research students from various universities in the state participated in this competition and effectively presented their research projects.

In this competition, Viraj Namdev Dusane, a second-year student of the Civil Engineering department at Raisoni College, secured the second position in the state in the M.Tech (Structures) category by effectively presenting his innovative research project, 'H₂ Nexus Nano Enhanced Bio Hydrogen Production System'. He was honoured with a certificate of appreciation and a memento.

For this remarkable achievement, the student was felicitated today by the Director of Raisoni College, Prof. Dr Preeti Agarwal. While congratulating the student, Dr Preeti Agarwal said that research aptitude, perseverance, and innovative thinking are the true strengths of future technical education, and she guided the students to take the initiative to develop socially useful and sustainable technologies through research. She expressed special joy that a student from Raisoni College was the only one from Khandesh to secure the second position in the state-level 'Avishkar' final round. ‘Avishkar’ is a renowned competition in Maharashtra that provides a platform for students' research and innovative ideas.

The first round of this competition was held at the university level at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon. Students who performed well in that round were selected for the state-level competition. Students from various colleges affiliated with North Maharashtra University participated in the state-level round; among them, Viraj Dusane was the only student to secure the second position, which is particularly commendable. For this research work, the student received valuable guidance from the Head of the Civil Engineering Department, Dr Shantanu Pawar, and Assistant Professor Dr Akshay Gupta.