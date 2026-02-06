 Jalgaon Student From Raisoni Engineering College Secures State-Level Success
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon Student From Raisoni Engineering College Secures State-Level Success

Jalgaon Student From Raisoni Engineering College Secures State-Level Success

The 18th Maharashtra State Inter-University 'Avishkar' research competition was held with great enthusiasm from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani. Research students from various universities in the state participated in this competition and effectively presented their research projects

Vijay PathakUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Student From Raisoni Engineering College Secures State-Level Success | Sourced

Jalgaon: In the Maharashtra State Inter-University 'Avishkar' research competition, organised by the Governor's office to encourage students' research capabilities, a student from G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon, achieved remarkable success, securing the second position in the state-level final round. Notably, he is the only student from the Khandesh region to reach the final round and achieve this success, representing Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon.

The 18th Maharashtra State Inter-University 'Avishkar' research competition was held with great enthusiasm from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani. Research students from various universities in the state participated in this competition and effectively presented their research projects.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Cancels 76th Anniversary Cultural Programme After Ajit Pawar’s Death
article-image

In this competition, Viraj Namdev Dusane, a second-year student of the Civil Engineering department at Raisoni College, secured the second position in the state in the M.Tech (Structures) category by effectively presenting his innovative research project, 'H₂ Nexus Nano Enhanced Bio Hydrogen Production System'. He was honoured with a certificate of appreciation and a memento.

For this remarkable achievement, the student was felicitated today by the Director of Raisoni College, Prof. Dr Preeti Agarwal. While congratulating the student, Dr Preeti Agarwal said that research aptitude, perseverance, and innovative thinking are the true strengths of future technical education, and she guided the students to take the initiative to develop socially useful and sustainable technologies through research. She expressed special joy that a student from Raisoni College was the only one from Khandesh to secure the second position in the state-level 'Avishkar' final round. ‘Avishkar’ is a renowned competition in Maharashtra that provides a platform for students' research and innovative ideas.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All Counters To Be Converted By 2028 | VIDEO
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All Counters To Be Converted By 2028 | VIDEO

The first round of this competition was held at the university level at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon. Students who performed well in that round were selected for the state-level competition. Students from various colleges affiliated with North Maharashtra University participated in the state-level round; among them, Viraj Dusane was the only student to secure the second position, which is particularly commendable. For this research work, the student received valuable guidance from the Head of the Civil Engineering Department, Dr Shantanu Pawar, and Assistant Professor Dr Akshay Gupta.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: NMC Receives 19,400 Applications For 300 Vacant Posts; Written Exam To Be Conducted By TCS
Nashik: NMC Receives 19,400 Applications For 300 Vacant Posts; Written Exam To Be Conducted By TCS
Jalgaon Student From Raisoni Engineering College Secures State-Level Success
Jalgaon Student From Raisoni Engineering College Secures State-Level Success
Nashik Development Top Priority, Says Minister Girish Mahajan After Municipal Elections
Nashik Development Top Priority, Says Minister Girish Mahajan After Municipal Elections
Pune: PMC–SWaCH Launch ‘Swachhta Peth’ Zero Waste Pilot In Kasba–Bhavani Peth
Pune: PMC–SWaCH Launch ‘Swachhta Peth’ Zero Waste Pilot In Kasba–Bhavani Peth
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges Ahead Of Zilla...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges Ahead Of Zilla...