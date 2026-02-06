Pune Municipal Corporation To Invest Rs 13 Crore In New Garbage Vehicles To Boost Waste Management | Sourced

Pune: In order to improve the collection, transportation, and disposal of solid waste, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to invest Rs 13 crore in purchasing new garbage vehicles for both the old city areas and recently merged localities.

PMC has already commenced the tender process, and the new vehicles are expected to join the existing ones within the next few months. The proposal includes the purchase of 15 bulk waste carriers and 10 modern trucks equipped with automated loading and unloading systems technology, which is being introduced in Pune for the first time.

This move is being implemented because of the growing complaints from residents about irregular waste collection and garbage being dumped in open spaces and along roads.

According to the information, Pune generates nearly 2,200 metric tonnes of waste daily, a figure that has risen sharply after the inclusion of new areas within PMC limits. Officials believe that strengthening the transport fleet is essential to manage the increased volume of garbage more efficiently.

Several newly elected corporators have raised concerns about gaps in daily garbage operations. NCP leader Nilesh Nikam said that vehicle procurement alone will not solve the problem. “The administration must ensure that garbage trucks function at full capacity every day. Once the general body is active, we will take up the issue formally. Corporators have been asked to collect details of mismanagement,” he said.

Residents continue to highlight persistent issues such as open dumping, illegal burning of waste, and non-collection of dry and garden waste. They complained that the road sweeping is fairly regular, but garbage removal from open dumping spots needs urgent attention. Most of the roads, along with the Katraj–Dehu Road Bypass and service roads, are piled with waste and require frequent clearance.

“Dumping points in the peth areas have already been cleared, and illegal dumping has been stopped there. Similar action is being extended to other parts of the city,” a senior official said. He added that improper waste disposal remains a major challenge and urged residents to hand over garbage directly to collection staff and cooperate in keeping the city clean.

PMC officials claimed that garbage lifting has been stepped up, with staff deployed even during night hours in some areas. They have tried to sort this issue, but even after various efforts, the dumping of garbage is a major issue. Hence, PMC has decided to spend Rs 13 crore to procure garbage vehicles to improve waste transport.