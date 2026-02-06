Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP's Ravi Landge Appointed Mayor, Sharmila Babar Deputy Mayor Of PCMC | X/@maheshklandge

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators Ravi Landge and Sharmila Babar were appointed as mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the PCMC polls held on January 15, winning 84 of the 128 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stood second with 37 corporators. Hence, it became clear that there would be no contest for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Landge was elected unopposed to the post of mayor, while NCP’s Vaishali Kalbhor had filed her nomination for the post of deputy mayor. However, she withdrew it at the last moment, making the election to the deputy mayor’s post also unopposed.

While filing the nominations on Monday, there was last-minute drama within the BJP. The party had earlier nominated Veejay, aka Sheetal Shinde, for the deputy mayor’s post. However, things took an unexpected turn when Shinde walked out of the PCMC building in anger after not being given the top post that he desired. Later, the party made a last-minute change and gave Babar the nomination.

Landge is a two-time corporator from the Bhosari area. Both times, he has been elected unopposed in the PCMC elections. He is the son of the late Babasaheb Landge, former Leader of Opposition in PCMC, and the nephew of the late Ankushrao Landge, who is credited with laying the BJP’s organisational foundation in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On the other hand, Babar is a senior BJP corporator and is known for her grassroots connections and focus on civic infrastructure and local development. Within the party, she is regarded as a steady organisational leader with strong support at the ward level.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs Mahesh Landge and Shankar Jagtap congratulated the new mayor and deputy mayor.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP President Ravindra Chavan, all of us are committed to the holistic development of Pimpri-Chinchwad city. I heartily congratulate the newly elected mayor, Ravi Landge, and all the principal office-bearers and corporators. I am deeply satisfied that the proceedings of the House have resumed today after four years of administrative rule,” said the Bhosari MLA. However, he added that the party will not organise any celebrations due to Ajit Pawar’s death.

Jagtap said, “The administrative rule that lasted for approximately three years, 10 months, and 24 days is coming to an end today, and there is firm confidence that under the leadership of the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, there will now be a people-oriented, transparent, and disciplined administration. Every member will get equal opportunities, and the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad city will move forward at a faster pace. The House will certainly live up to the trust shown by the citizens in the BJP.”