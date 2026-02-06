Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections To Be Held Tomorrow: 3,605 Polling Stations, 29.72 Lakh Voters & All You Need To Know | File Photo

Voting for the Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is set to be held tomorrow (February 7). The elections, which were scheduled to be held on February 5, were postponed by the Maharashtra State Election Commission to February 7 after the death of Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash on January 28.

In Pune, the elections are being held in 13 talukas. A total of 29.72 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote, including 15.22 lakh males, 14.50 lakh females, and 91 transgender voters.

A total of 299 candidates are in the fray in the Zilla Parishad elections. This includes 164 male and 135 female candidates. Indapur taluka (41) has the highest number of candidates for the Zilla Parishad. This includes a significant 31 female candidates and 10 male candidates. The lowest number of candidates is in Velhe taluka (8), with no female candidates in the fray.

For the Panchayat Samiti elections, 528 candidates are contesting. This includes 274 male and 254 female candidates. By the last day of withdrawal of nominations, 729 candidates had withdrawn their nominations for the Panchayat Samiti elections. Similar to the Zilla Parishad constituencies, Indapur taluka (72) also has the highest number of candidates for the Panchayat Samiti wards. This includes 38 male and 34 female candidates. The lowest number of candidates is in Velhe taluka (20), including 11 male and nine female candidates.

As per the State Election Commission, 14,338 voting machines and 5,833 control units will be available at 3,605 polling stations. For the Zilla Parishad elections, Indapur taluka has the highest number of polling stations at 400, for which 428 voting machines and 400 control units will be used. Velhe taluka has the lowest number of polling stations at 105, where 105 voting machines and control units have been made available.

A total of 23,114 officers and employees have been appointed in 13 talukas of the district for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The breakdown is as follows: Baramati 1,945, Maval 1,612, Mulshi 1,495, Shirur 2,190, Haveli 1,800, Daund 2,060, Indapur 2,632, Purandar 1,538, Bhor 1,190, Velhe 450, Ambegaon 1,575, Junnar 2,411 and Khed 2,216, totalling 23,114 personnel. Strong rooms have been prepared at 13 locations in the district, where round-the-clock security will be maintained.

We take a look at the district-wise voters:

Daund – 2,73,100 (1,32,678 female, 1,40,415 male and 7 transgender voters)

Shirur – 3,01,786 (1,48,434 female, 1,53,339 male and 13 transgender voters)

Maval – 2,00,316 (98,226 female, 1,02,082 male and 8 transgender voters)

Mulshi – 1,73,401 (77,483 female, 95,913 male and 3 transgender voters)

Haveli – 2,51,433 (1,20,702 female, 1,30,821 male and 10 transgender voters)

Khed – 2,95,824 (1,44,597 female, 1,51,223 male and 7 transgender voters)

Baramati – 2,62,642 (1,29,571 female, 1,35,062 male and 9 transgender voters)

Indapur – 3,21,002 (1,56,576 female, 1,64,409 male and 17 transgender voters)

Velhe – 55,230 (28,898 female, 26,334 male and 2 transgender voters)

Purandar – 1,89,403 (94,129 female, 95,271 male and 3 transgender voters)

Ambegaon – 1,84,052 (90,857 female, 93,189 male and 6 transgender voters)

Junnar – 3,07,260 (1,51,409 female, 1,55,806 male and 5 transgender voters)

Bhor – 1,54,810 (76,457 female, 78,352 male and 1 transgender voter)