Good News! Pune To Get 4.7-km Double-Decker Metro-Flyover On Nagar Road To Ease Traffic

Pune To Get 4.7-km Double-Decker Metro-Flyover On Nagar Road To Ease Traffic

Pune: The second phase of construction on a major double-decker elevated corridor in Pune has begun, combining a Metro rail line and a 4.7 km flyover along Nagar Road. This initiative aims to reduce severe traffic congestion on the busy stretch.

This will be Pune’s third double-decker project, following similar developments on Karve Road (between SNDT University and Garware College) and Ganeshkhind Road, parts of which are already operational.

The new project will extend from Ramwadi to Tuljabhavani Nagar, covering a distance of 4.7 km. The structure will feature a six-lane elevated road at the first level and an elevated Metro line on the second level. The route will connect with the proposed line at Kharadi Bypass station and a spur line at Viman Nagar, which is planned to link to Pune Airport.

According to Pune Metro Executive Director Atul Gadgil, Metro stations will be built above the flyover, making this a technically complex project. “This is a large-scale project as the Metro stations will sit over the elevated road,” he said.

The flyover will maintain a minimum vertical clearance of 5.5 metres, as required by statutory norms. While the road will initially be six lanes, it has been designed for future expansion to eight lanes. The project also includes construction of platforms, concourse girders, deck slabs, and supporting structures at four Metro stations- Viman Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Kharadi Bypass, and Tuljabhavani.

A statement given by the Pune metro states that the construction work will be carefully planned so as not to disrupt existing roads, railway lines, utilities, or nearby structures. Safety and protective measures will be implemented wherever work is carried out near public infrastructure.

The project is part of the Vanaz–Ramwadi Metro corridor extension, which was approved by the Central government in June last year. The corridor will eventually be extended toward Chandni Chowk on one side and Wagholi on the other.

At present, Pune Metro operates two routes: Vanaz–Ramwadi and Pimpri Chinchwad–Swargate. Extensions are already underway to Bhakti Shakti from Pimpri Chinchwad and Katraj from Swargate. These expansions are expected to serve major IT hubs, business districts, educational institutions, and residential areas, significantly boosting public transport usage

In addition, Pune Metro has started work on a 1.1-km extension from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, which will include two new stations—Kothrud Depot and Chandni Chowk—along with a short elevated road section beneath the Metro line.

This integrated Metro-flyover system is expected to play a crucial role in transforming Pune’s transport infrastructure and easing daily commuting challenges that is caused by the traffic.