 Pune Sets Up ‘Transformation Cell’ To Improve Civic Services Through Better Inter-Agency Coordination
Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Collector Jitendra Dudi have launched a year-long ‘Transformation Cell’ to improve basic civic services. The initiative focuses on quick, visible fixes through better coordination among agencies rather than long-term infrastructure projects. Officials said small, practical interventions can significantly improve daily life for residents.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram | File Photo | Representational Image

Pune: Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and district collector Jitendra Dudi have launched a year-long initiative to improve basic civic services by setting up a 'Transformation Cell'.

It aims to deliver quick, visible improvements through better coordination among government and private agencies, rather than pursuing large infrastructure projects with long timelines.

The two officials on Thursday said the emphasis would be on small, practical interventions that can improve daily life.

The experience from the recent Pune Grand Cycle Tour showed that noticeable changes are possible within a short period when agencies work together, they said.

article-image

The Transformation Cell includes representatives from multiple departments. During its first meeting, agencies were asked to flag coordination-related issues, while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) highlighted delays caused by pending approvals from other bodies, Ram said.

Citing road widening works as an example, the commissioner said electric poles often remain in the middle of widened roads due to financial constraints faced by power utilities. To address this, PMC will initially bear the cost of relocating such infrastructure, with the concerned department reimbursing the amount in instalments.

The mechanism would also help reduce repeated road excavation, the two officials said.

With the cycle tour planned again next year, departments have been asked to align utility works with PMC projects in advance so that fresh digging permissions are not required after roads are completed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

