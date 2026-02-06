Mumbai News: Man Injured In Stone-Pelting At Bandra Station, Vasai Resident Arrested After Probe

A stone-pelting incident occurred at Bandra railway station on Tuesday, in which a 28-year-old man sustained injuries. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A stone-pelting incident occurred at Bandra railway station on Tuesday, in which a 28-year-old man sustained injuries. The Bandra Railway Police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under Section 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 4. During the investigation, the accused was identified and arrested.

FIR Registered

The accused has been identified as Yogendra Baudhha, 26, a resident of Vasai East. Police said he works at a plastic company and had come to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh in October 2025 for employment.

According to the FIR, the victim, Nishant Khatri, a resident of Dadar West, works for a private company in Andheri East. On February 3, after work, he boarded a fast local train from Andheri to Churchgate at around 10:40 pm. During the journey, an argument broke out between two unknown passengers over a seat.

Attack at Station

At around 11 pm, when the train halted at Platform No. 5 at Bandra station, one of the men involved in the argument got down from the train on the track side. He picked up a stone from the tracks and hurled it towards the person he had argued with.

However, the stone did not hit the intended target and instead struck Khatri below his left eye, causing a serious injury. The wound was approximately four inches wide and one inch deep.

Khatri got down from the train and informed the station master about the incident. The station master alerted the police, and Khatri was taken by ambulance to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West. He later sought further treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Mahim.

