Caught On Camera: Multani Bakery Owner Seen Praying From 17th Floor Before Dying By Suicide In Solapur

Solapur: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Solapur. An entrepreneur and owner of a well-known bakery has died by suicide after jumping from the 17th floor of a building on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Motilal Sadarangani (59), the owner of the once-iconic Multani Bakery. Mr Sadarangani jumped from the 17th floor of Panash Apartments on Vijaypur Road.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The chilling clip shows him folding his hands and praying before taking this extreme step.

After noticing the man on the top floor, locals informed the building’s watchman, who then alerted an office employee present at the scene. Together, they reached the 17th floor and tried to speak to him, believing they had convinced him.

However, after reaching the 10th floor, Sadarangani told the guard that he had left his car keys upstairs. Pretending to retrieve them, he returned to the 17th floor and jumped. He died on the spot upon impact.

A police team from a nearby police station quickly rushed to the scene following the alert. The body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital. Authorities have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to ascertain what triggered him to take this extreme step. Sadarangani had moved to Pune from Solapur a few years ago.