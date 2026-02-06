 Who Was Sunil Sadarangani? All You Need To Know About Pune's Multani Bakery Owner Who Jumped To Death In Solapur
Chesna ShettyUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Who Was Sunil Sadarangani? All You Need To Know About Pune's Multani Bakery Owner Who Jumped To Death In Solapur | Screen Grab

Pune: In a shocking and tragic turn of events, Sunil Motilal Sadarangani (59), a prominent entrepreneur and owner of Solapur’s famous Multani Bakery, died on Thursday afternoon after jumping from the 17th floor of a building on Vizapur Road in Solapur. The incident took place around 4 pm at the Panas Apartment complex.

According to eyewitnesses and police, Sadarangani was first seen on the 17th floor of the building. Some residents noticed his unusual behaviour and alerted the building staff. A watchman and an office employee went upstairs and tried to calm him down.

They managed to bring him to the 10th floor, where he reportedly told them that his car keys were missing. Moments later, he suddenly ran back upstairs. Before anyone could stop him, he jumped from the building. A short video recorded by a witness shows him folding his hands and praying moments before the tragic act.

Watch Video:

Police were immediately informed, and senior officers reached the spot within minutes. Sadarangani was found critically injured and was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. However, he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity was confirmed through the vehicle parked at the complex.

Who was Sunil Sudarangani?

Sunil Motilal Sadarangani was a respected entrepreneur and the owner of Multani Bakery, one of Solapur’s most well-known and long-standing food businesses. Over the years, his bakery had built a loyal customer base and was a familiar name among residents, known for its quality products and local presence.


Although he had shifted to Pune a few years back in relation with his business and personal life. He was a soft-spoken and hardworking businessman who was deeply involved in running his enterprise. Police sources indicated that he had been under stress in recent days, though the exact cause remains unclear.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Civil Police Station, and police are examining CCTV footage and recording statements from witnesses to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident. His family members have been informed and have arrived at the hospital.

Officials said investigations are ongoing to determine what may have triggered the tragedy. The incident has once again highlighted the need for greater awareness and support for mental health, even among successful professionals.

