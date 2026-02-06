Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 6, 2026: Dense Smog Covers City's Skyline As Air Quality Remains Unhealthy, Overall AQI Recorded At 248 |

Mumbai: The city began Friday, February 6, with bright sunshine and a seemingly pleasant start to the day. However, the early clarity in the skies did not last long, as a layer of smog gradually settled over the skyline, once again drawing attention to the city’s deteriorating air quality.



According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies through the day. The temperature is likely to range between 19°C in the morning and around 34°C during the afternoon, indicating the city’s slow shift towards the warmer summer months. Despite the clear weather forecast, air pollution continues to remain a concern across several parts of the metropolis.



AQI Remains Unchanged

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 248 according to data from AQI.in, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category. Over the previous 24 hours, pollution levels showed fluctuations, with the lowest reading touching 131 around 5.30 pm, which still falls within the ‘Poor’ bracket. Health experts generally advise people, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor exposure during such periods.

AQI.in

Shell Colony & Govandi Worst Hit

Several locations across the city reported extremely poor air quality. Shell Colony emerged as the most polluted area with an AQI of 335, followed closely by Govandi West at 333. Other areas recording severe levels included Sion Station 2 at 328, Hindu Colony at 325, and Wadala Truck Terminal at 317. These readings highlight the uneven distribution of pollution across the city, with some pockets facing significantly worse conditions than others.



In contrast, a few neighbourhoods offered some respite. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 33, while Parsee Colony stood at 43, both falling in the ‘Good’ category. Other relatively better-performing areas included Thakur Village with an AQI of 143, along with Bhoiwada and Hanuman Nagar, both at 153, categorised as ‘Poor’.



With summer approaching and pollution levels continuing to fluctuate, the city’s air quality remains an issue of concern, particularly for vulnerable sections of the population. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while residents are urged to take necessary precautions when stepping outdoors.

