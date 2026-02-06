IND Vs USA T20 World Cup: Mumbai’s Own Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane Return, Set For Emotional Match At Wankhede

Mumbai has long been known as India’s cricket nursery, where dreams are shaped on dusty maidans and tested in fiercely competitive local tournaments. On February 7, the city will witness a unique and emotional moment as three cricketers who began their journeys here return to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, not in India colours, but representing the United States of America in a World Cup match.

For Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Shubham Ranjane, this is more than just another international fixture. It is a homecoming to the ground they once dreamed of playing at as young boys carrying heavy kit bags across Mumbai locals and buses, chasing opportunities across the city’s cricketing landscape.

The Wankhede Dream That Began In Childhood

More than two decades ago, the maidans of Mumbai were their classrooms. Like thousands of young cricketers in the city, their eyes were always set on Wankhede Stadium, a venue that has witnessed historic matches and legendary performances.

All three steadily climbed the domestic ladder and became eligible to play for Mumbai, one of India’s most competitive domestic teams. Playing at Wankhede became reality. Yet, like many ambitious young cricketers, their ultimate dream was bigger, representing India in global tournaments, especially at this very stadium.

On Saturday, they will step onto that same field again, fulfilling that dream in spirit, but with a different national anthem playing before the match.

Paths That Led Across Continents

Harmeet Singh was once considered among Mumbai’s brightest prospects. Compared to spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi in his early years and backed by strong domestic performances, including a seven wicket haul on first class debut, his career seemed destined for greater heights. However, limited opportunities eventually led him to move to the USA, where he rebuilt his cricketing journey.

Saurabh Netravalkar followed a slightly different path. A standout performer in the Under-19 World Cup, where he finished as India’s highest wicket taker, he struggled to break into senior domestic cricket. Moving to the USA for a master’s degree in computer engineering changed his life. Balancing academics and cricket, he eventually qualified to play for the USA and played a key role in their famous Super Over win against Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Shubham Ranjane’s journey carries strong cricketing legacy. A third generation cricketer, his grandfather Vasant Ranjane played Test cricket for India, while his father Subhas Ranjane represented Maharashtra and India A. After playing domestic cricket across Mumbai, Maharashtra and Goa, Shubham moved to the USA in 2022. The Pune born all rounder now stands on the brink of his T20I debut for the USA.

Friends Across The Pitch, But Rivals For The Day

During their Mumbai days, all three would have shared dressing rooms and cricketing spaces with current India captain Suryakumar Yadav. On February 7, they may stand across him as opponents.

For Mumbai, this match is symbolic. It reflects how the city continues to produce cricketers who impact the global stage. The venue is the same, the dream remains similar, but the journey has taken unexpected turns.

As Wankhede prepares for another big match, three Mumbai boys will walk out onto familiar turf, carrying memories of where it all began, and proving that cricketing dreams born in Mumbai can travel across oceans and still find their way home.