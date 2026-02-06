 Maharashtra News: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Direct Premium Train Service Between Delhi And Pune In Rajya Sabha | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Direct Premium Train Service Between Delhi And Pune In Rajya Sabha | VIDEO

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni raised the lack of a direct premium train between Delhi and Pune in the Rajya Sabha, citing heavy travel by students, professionals and industrial workers. She said current trains take up to 30 hours and urged faster, better-equipped services for the busy route.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Medha Kulkarni raises the demand for a fast premium train linking Pune and Delhi during Rajya Sabha proceedings | X - @Medha_kulkarni

New Delhi, Feb 6: BJP MP from Maharashtra Medha Vishram Kulkarni on Friday raised the issue of the absence of a direct premium train service between Pune and Delhi in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, saying it is causing inconvenience to lakhs of people who frequently travel between the two cities.

Pune’s growing national importance

Kulkarni said that Pune is an education hub not only for Maharashtra but for the entire country, and hence it is called the “Oxford of the East”.

Emphasising the need for fast trains, she said that Pune is an IT hub as well as an industrial and startup city with reputed educational institutions, research centres, automobile companies and defence manufacturing units. Besides, she added that the city is also set to become a defence corridor, attracting several related industries.

Travel demand between Pune and Delhi

She argued that due to these activities, lakhs of people, including students, professionals, businessmen, industrialists and government officers, frequently travel between Pune and Delhi.

Despite this, she said, the government has not started any fast premium category train service between the two cities.

Lack of premium services flagged

“This is very unfortunate. At present, trains operating between Pune and Delhi take 20 to 30 hours, involve a lot of uncertainty, remain crowded, and have limited facilities. The absence of an alternative premium train service causes a lot of problems for people,” Kulkarni said.

Pune Railway Station To Get 7,000 Sq Metre Passenger Holding Area To Ease Crowd Pressure
According to her, trains such as the Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express and Tejas Express operate between important cities in the country, but the Delhi–Pune route is being deprived of such services.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

