 T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi To Grace Wankhede Stadium Before IND Vs USA Clash On February 7
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will get off to a exhilarating start with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Sharma and Shivamani will grace the stage ahead of the IND vs USA clash on February 7. Former India captain Rohit Sharma will also be in attendance as ICC ambassador.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will burst into life with Rishab Sharma, Shivamani, Badshah and Nora Fatehi taking the centrestage at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the tournament opener between co-hosts India and USA.

Starting at 6 pm IST, a powerful musical medley from Rishab Sharma and Shivamani will set the pulse racing, before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy makes a spectacular arrival, carried into the stadium by a jetpack performer.

The gleaming ICC T20 World Cup Trophy will touch down to a hero's welcome from ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India skipper Rohit Sharma, joined by 20 young ambassadors representing every competing nation, who together officially launch the tournament.

article-image

Only ticket holders for the match will be able to attend the Opening Ceremony, with those fans strongly encouraged to arrive early to ensure they do not miss any part of the unmissable show.

The opening ceremony will kick off the much-awaited 10th edition of the tournament to be played across India and Sri Lanka. Twenty teams, split into four groups, will fight it out in 55 matches for the chance to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

