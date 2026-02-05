 VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash

VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash

Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium is gearing up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting this weekend. The venue will host India's tournament opener on Saturday, with the IND vs USA game set to kick off proceedings for the defending champions. Wankhede has undergone serious transformation, with led lights and new banners installed for the World Cup.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

The Wankhede Stadium is gearing up for a cricket carnival as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 rolls into town. One of the most iconic cricket venues in the world, the stadium will host 6 group stage games during the tournament. The action kicks off with the IND vs USA clash on Saturday, February 7.

Ahead of the tournament opener, the stadium has undergone a complete transformation. In a viral video, the Wankhede can be seen readied with new banners and flashy LED lights. The lights were in purple and gold, marking the same colours as the ICC theme for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The lighting and decor suggests a power packed opening ceremony is on the cards on February 7. While ICC are yet to confirm the details, reports suggest that Punjabi rapper Badshah, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and famed percussionist Sivamani are set to grace the occassion.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: SLC Remind PCB Of Past Support, Urge Change Of Stance Ahead Of ICC...
article-image

Wankhede will host 6 group stage games. Further games will be announced for the Super 8s. The iconic stadium is also certain to host the semi-final. Should India qualify for the final four, they will play that game at the Wankhede Stadium.

FPJ Shorts
France Demographic Crisis: Birth Rate Hits Post-World War II Low As Government Unveils Major Fertility Plan
France Demographic Crisis: Birth Rate Hits Post-World War II Low As Government Unveils Major Fertility Plan
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash
Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials Booked In Naigaon
Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials Booked In Naigaon
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND...
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND...
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
MSSA Girls Cricket: Parag English School Batter, Vedika Nikam, Smashes 76 off 39 Balls
MSSA Girls Cricket: Parag English School Batter, Vedika Nikam, Smashes 76 off 39 Balls
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience,...
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience,...
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Plays Captain's Knock, Smashes Stunning Half-Century In...
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Plays Captain's Knock, Smashes Stunning Half-Century In...