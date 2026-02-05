VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash

The Wankhede Stadium is gearing up for a cricket carnival as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 rolls into town. One of the most iconic cricket venues in the world, the stadium will host 6 group stage games during the tournament. The action kicks off with the IND vs USA clash on Saturday, February 7.

Ahead of the tournament opener, the stadium has undergone a complete transformation. In a viral video, the Wankhede can be seen readied with new banners and flashy LED lights. The lights were in purple and gold, marking the same colours as the ICC theme for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The lighting and decor suggests a power packed opening ceremony is on the cards on February 7. While ICC are yet to confirm the details, reports suggest that Punjabi rapper Badshah, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and famed percussionist Sivamani are set to grace the occassion.

Wankhede will host 6 group stage games. Further games will be announced for the Super 8s. The iconic stadium is also certain to host the semi-final. Should India qualify for the final four, they will play that game at the Wankhede Stadium.