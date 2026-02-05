IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: SLC Remind PCB Of Past Support, Urge Change Of Stance Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) have written to PCB asking them to re-consider their stance on boycotting the IND vs PAK game in Colombo. In the correspondence, SLC reminded the PCB of their past support on tours despite security risks and urged them to play the game. The co-hosts face massive losses in terms of tourism and hospitality should the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match be abandoned.

As per local media Newswire, SLC reminded PCB of past instances of friendship between the two boards. Sri Lanka have been amongst the most active teams to tour Pakistan since international cricket resumed in the country. In fact, late last year, the Sri Lankan board completed their tour of Pakistan despite the Islamabad suicide bombing.

A cancellation of the IND vs PAK game would have a major fallout for the Sri Lankan board and economy in general. Hotels in Colombo had reportedly seen high occupancy rates due to advance bookings for the marquee encounter. With the match now in doubt, cancellations are expected to surge. Airlines, too, may feel the pressure as special travel plans made around the high-profile fixture are reconsidered.

Tour operators and local businesses that had prepared for a spike in visitors now face potential losses. Industry observers warn that tourism — a key sector in Sri Lanka’s recovering economy — could take a noticeable hit if the situation remains unresolved.